Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 10, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 10, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly after 2 pm. Widespread frost, mainly before 9 am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 49. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Patchy frost between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 40. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 43.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79.