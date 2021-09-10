Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 10, 2021

September 10, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then isolated showers after 4 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 4 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.