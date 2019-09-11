Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 11, 2019, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. High near 58. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy.