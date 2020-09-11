Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 11, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – A 20 percent chance of showers before 9 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77.