Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 11, 2021

September 11, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riveron, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.