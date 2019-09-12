Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 12, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the U.S Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Our apologies. The National Weather Service forecast web site is currently experiencing technical problems preventing us from supplying you with a complete seven-day weather forecast. We will continue to monitor their site and update as soon as possible.

Today – Sunny with winds at 10 to 20 mph today. High – 65

Tonight – Clear with light winds. Low – 41

Friday – Sunny and warmer. High – 72