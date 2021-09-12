Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 12, 2021

September 12, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after the noon hour. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.