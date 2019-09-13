Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 13, 2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.