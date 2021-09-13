Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 13, 2021

September 13, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11 am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sponsor

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sponsor

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.