Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 14, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Light south southeast wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.