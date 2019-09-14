Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 14, 2019

Today – Sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Light south southeast wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Advertisement

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.