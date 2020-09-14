Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 14, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 14, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight – Areas of smoke before midnight. Clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 69.