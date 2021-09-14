Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sponsor

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming south at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sponsor

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.