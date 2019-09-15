Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 15, 2019, Sunday

Here is your Rock Spring, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers before 7 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 21 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 64.