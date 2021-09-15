Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 15, 2021

September 15, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Red Flag Warning for fire danger in effect today and tonight

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming south at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming south southeast at 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.