Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 16, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 16, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight – Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Advertisement

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Advertisement

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 71.