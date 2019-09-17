Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 17, 2019, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Showers likely, mainly between 10 am and 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 pm and 1 am, then a chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 67.