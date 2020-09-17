Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 17, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Friday – Areas of smoke before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Advertisement

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 40.

Advertisement

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74.