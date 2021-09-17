Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 17, 2021

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today until 8 p.m.

September 17, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Patchy smoke before noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Patchy smoke before midnight. Clear, with a low around 44. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Isolated showers between noon and 3 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind of 9 to 14 mph becoming west at 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.