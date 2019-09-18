Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 18, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66.