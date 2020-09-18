Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 18, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Widespread haze after 11 am. Areas of smoke before 11 am. Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Widespread haze before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 40. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 75.