Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 19, 2019, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Advertisement

Friday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Advertisement

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71.