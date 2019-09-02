Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 2, 2019, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today, Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Advertisement

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Advertisement

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.