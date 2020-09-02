Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 2, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 2, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Most of Sweetwater County will be under a Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 p.m. today. Warmer temperature, coupled with low humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon and evening, will up the area’s fire danger.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Labor Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Tuesday – Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.