Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 2, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 2, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Most of Sweetwater County will be under a Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 p.m. today. Warmer temperature, coupled with low humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon and evening, will up the area’s fire danger.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Labor Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday – Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.