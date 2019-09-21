Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 21, 2019, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.