Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 21, 2019, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.