Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 21, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (September 19, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southeast.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70.