Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 22, 2019, Sunday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming,

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sponsor

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.