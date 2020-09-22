Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 22, 2020

(September 22, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 5 pm. Patchy smoke before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72.