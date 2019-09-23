Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 23, 2019, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Friday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.