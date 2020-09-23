Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 23, 2020

(September 23, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 70.