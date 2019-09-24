Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 24, 2019, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday – Rain and snow showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.