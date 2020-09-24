Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 24, 2020

(September 24, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Red Flag Warning in effect from noon to 9 p.m. for much of Sweetwater County and the surrounding area. Low humidity, combined with warm temperatures and strong winds, creates a much higher fire danger.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 65.