Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 25, 2019, Wednesday

Here is the Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon. High near 55. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – Rain showers likely before 4 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.