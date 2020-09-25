Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 25, 2020

(September 25, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Windy, with a west southwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a north wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 68.