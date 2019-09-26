Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 26, 2019, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday – Scattered showers, mainly after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. High near 62. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – Rain showers likely before 3 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.