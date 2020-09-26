Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 26, 2020

(September 26, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night- Clear, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 38.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 69.