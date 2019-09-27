Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 27, 2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers after 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Windy, with a south wind 22 to 31 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11 pm, then gradually ending. Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63.