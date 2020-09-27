Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 27, 2020

(September 27, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 55. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 39.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 65.