Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 28, 2019, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Showers likely before 10 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 am and 3 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Windy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 pm and 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Windy, with a south wind 18 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 26.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62.