Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 29, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a south wind 22 to 27 mph becoming west 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Isolated showers before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 52. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 34.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 60.