Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 29, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
[bsa_space id=45]_pro_ad
Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a south wind 22 to 27 mph becoming west 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight – Isolated showers before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 52. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 28.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 34.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 63.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 60.