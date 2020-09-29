Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 29, 2020

(September 29, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday –Sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 37.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72.