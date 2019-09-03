Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 3, 2019, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers after 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.