Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 3, 2021

September 3, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Areas of smoke before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Labor Day Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84.