Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 4, 2019, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Spring, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Red Flag Warning in effect from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers during the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Advertisement

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.