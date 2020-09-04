Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 4, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 4, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Widespread haze after 10 am. Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Widespread haze before midnight. Clear, with a low around 52. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Labor Day – A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Monday Night – Rain showers before 1 am, then rain and snow showers between 1 am and 2 am, then snow showers after 2 am. Low around 29. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 69.