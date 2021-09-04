Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 4, 2021

September 4, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Patchy smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 80. Light south southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.