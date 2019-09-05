Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 5, 2019, Thursday

Here is your Rock Spring, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night – 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.