Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 5, 2020

Today — Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight — Widespread haze before midnight. Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 50. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Labor Day — Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Monday Night — Rain showers likely before midnight, then rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then snow showers after 3am. Low around 28. Windy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 28 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday — Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday — A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night — A slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 74.