Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 5, 2021

September 5, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Labor Day Monday – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.