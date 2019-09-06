Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 6, 2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4 pm and 5 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then scattered showers between 7 pm and 8 pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – A chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am, then a slight chance of showers after 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.