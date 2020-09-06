Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 6, 2020

Today — Areas of smoke before 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Labor Day — A chance of sprinkles between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night — Rain showers likely before 11pm, then rain and snow showers between 11pm and 1am, then snow showers after 1am. Low around 29. Very windy, with a northwest wind 24 to 34 mph becoming east northeast 34 to 44 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday — A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 22 to 27 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 57. East wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 37.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night — Clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 79.